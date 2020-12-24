Shang Chi's Simu Liu shows off his fighting skills in sizzle reel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gave fans a taste of what’s to come in the next MCU film with a new video posted to Twitter.

In the video, Liu is seen fighting against Vi-Dan Tran and Zac Wang. The 56 seconds short video includes hints of humour and features camerawork and choreography by Joseph Le.

Messed around with some legendarily talented friends in Sydney last year 👀



Joseph Le - camera/choreo

Vi-Dan Tran - where’d he come from

Zac Wang - dude from Karate Kid

Chris Cowan - just kinda there pic.twitter.com/EQIFuPH3FP — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 21, 2020

Most importantly, the video shows off Liu’s martial art skills – an essential skill to have when portraying the superhero Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi’s powers come from years and years of combat training and mastering of the Chi, making him incredibly proficient at fighting with various styles and weapons, so Liu’s ability in this area definitely eases some worries and creates more excitement and anticipation for the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an origin story that will pit the Master of Kung Fu against the Ten Rings, a terrorist organisation that has featured prominently in the Iron Man trilogy.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Daniel Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Jiang Nan, Meng’er Zhang, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu.

The film arrives in theatres on July 9, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.