American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has joined OnlyFans.

The American Pie actress wants to show off her "sexy side" on the subscription site — popular with pornographers — that enables content creators to monetise their posts, be it photos and videos, and supporters can follow her page from Thursday (April 16).

Explaining why she created an OnlyFans account, Shannon, 52, told People: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.

"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

OnlyFans will allow the star to easily connect with her audience and legion of fans.

She continued: "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."

Shannon shot to fame playing the highly attractive foreign exchange student Nadia in the 1999 comedy film American Pie, in which a group of high school pals try to lose their virginity before graduation.

And the actress — who reprised her alter ego for the sequel in 2001 — was thrilled to be cast in the Paul Weitz-directed movie after a tough audition process

Shannon recently recalled to Fox News Digital: "The audition process for American Pie was difficult. I was scared. I was really scared. And in the audition, it was the opposite of what you saw in the movie. I had to dance for Jason [Biggs] instead of him dancing for me.

"I'd never done anything that big. But I was auditioning a lot at the time, and I was so excited when I got the role."

Shannon said the role was easy to play.

She explained: "Because I had done so much modelling, and you do a lot of underwear shoots and bathing suits and things like that, I think falling into the role of Nadia... it felt like I was doing another modelling shoot in a way.

"I didn't think of her as anything else. I was just playing a character. I wasn't really thinking too much about it. I was playing the character that's on the page."

Shannon is not always "super comfortable" in her own skin.

She added: "But you just overcome that. When you have to turn it on, you have to work because I do love working. I do love acting. So you just let everything else go.

"I tend to be quite a shy person, but when I need to turn it on, I need to let the shy go. I flip a switch and do that. And then when it's over, the switch goes off again, and I go back into shy mode."

And Popular Nadia — who had a big crush on Jim Levenstein (Jason) — was very different to Shannon's character.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "For me, it was a role, it was playing a character. But even in my real life, I'm just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.

"Even at home, I'm always covered up. Like I have friends that sleep in the nude, and they don't mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl."

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