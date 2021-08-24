Sharon Au once came to work without a bra, Kym Ng reveals

Sharon Au may have left showbiz years ago and built a life in Paris, but that hasn't stopped her from making guest appearances on local variety shows whenever she's back in town.

The 46-year-old recently stopped by the Mediacorp series Just Swipe Lah where she reunited with ex-City Beat host Kym Ng to play some games, drop some truth bombs, and take a walk down memory lane.

And boy, did Kym spill some tea.

When asked about one unforgettable thing that Sharon did, the 54-year-old actress-host said: "There was an instance where she came to work without wearing a bra."

Sharon quipped: "Why are you still alive? I don't understand. Why haven't you been murdered by someone in these 20 years?"

It's quite clear that the two are very close as they aren't afraid to get personal and speak their minds.

Kym even commented on Sharon's Instagram posts and how she's always using French.

"Her Instagram is full of French [words]. Every time I see it, I'm just pui. I nearly unfollowed her," she said exasperatedly.

As for Sharon, she confessed that she wasn't happy when Kym won awards for their popular variety show City Beat, presumably in Mediacorp's annual Star Awards.

Sharon said: "It didn't feel good. I felt like, 'Why was it always her?'... I was very sad then. I felt that I should really work harder in the future."

Although, Kym pointed out, she won only two awards before she left the show and Sharon was snagging the awards after that.

The veteran artiste also had kind words to say about Sharon.

"Sharon is someone who is very talented — not only in variety shows [but] theatre shows, too. She's very smart. She's a very hardworking woman. Most importantly, she's very clear on what she wants and she works hard to reach that goal."

