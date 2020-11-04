Sharon Au is staying put in Paris despite country's Covid-19 lockdown and brutal attacks

Even as France grapples with a second wave of Covid-19 infections and a series of brutal attacks in the past month, former Mediacorp actress Sharon Au doesn't plan to return home anytime soon.

"I have lived in Paris for three years and I want to continue living here for a few years more before returning to Singapore," she told Shin Min Daily in a recent interview.

In just October alone, France has suffered three shocking attacks – a beheaded school teacher, three dead in a stabbing incident and a priest shot at church. Due to rising coronavirus cases, the country also entered a five-week lockdown last Wednesday (Oct 28).

For her safety, Sharon said she will be staying and working from home during this time.

With the nation-wide lockdown in place, the 45-year-old explained that citizens would need to get a permit to go out, whether it is to buy bread or jog. If not, they would be fined 135 euros (S$215).

When asked if she is afraid to go out, she replied: "When I walk on the streets, I will be mindful of the surrounding areas. I won't use my phone and will be more careful."

She added she will still go to the bakery every morning to buy French bread as per usual and jog within one kilometre for an hour. In her spare time, she also takes her newly adopted kitten for a walk in her courtyard.

In the meantime, Sharon plans to hold a virtual tour for netizens, taking them to some of her favourite places in Paris to help raise funds for local theatre company Pangdemonium.

Due to the current pandemic, the theatre group is unable to perform and is facing financial difficulties. "If I hit the fundraising target, I might do a live broadcast of myself singing on the streets of Paris or by the river for donors, embarrassing as it may be," she quipped.

