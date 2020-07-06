Sharon Osbourne slams Kanye West for bragging about Kim Kardashian West's billionaire status

Sharon Osbourne has slammed Kanye West for bragging about Kim Kardashian West's billionaire status.

The 67-year-old TV star has hit out at Kanye for boasting about his wife's financial success amid the coronavirus pandemic, describing his attitude as "gross".

Asked about Kanye's comments, Sharon told The Talk: "It isn't the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some ­people, that is what they do.

"I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not. I never believe in that. For me I cringe when people do it.

"There was a time in Hollywood when people didn't talk about it. This is just gross."

Kanye recently took to Twitter to hail his wife after her estimated worth was reported to have reached the US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) mark.

He said on the micro-blogging platform: "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family

"So blessed this is still life

"So I made you this still life

"We love you so much (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kanye has announced he plans to run for president.

The award-winning rapper revealed via Twitter that he has aspirations of one day becoming the American president, suggesting he intends to enter the 2020 election.

Kanye - who has almost 30 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - wrote: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION (sic)"

Kanye's ambition has already received the backing of billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

In response to Kanye's announcement, he said: "You have my full support!"

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1279575273365594112