Sharon Stone brands Robert De Niro 'best kisser in the business'

The 68-year-old actress who starred opposite Robert De Niro in 1995's Casino said she'll never forget how he smooched her "right out of her shoes" during one particular scene.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she said: "We did this scene where I have to go to the bathroom, and because I play this hustler, I get him to give me money to go.

"He gives me this money and I look at him like, 'Really? I think a little more than $50 (S$64) for the bathroom.

"And he … reaches in and he gives me, like, $100, and then I lean over and I kiss him."

After De Niro "knocked (her) out" with their kiss, director Martin Scorsese told them he had the shot he needed, but still offered another take.

Sharon quipped: "We both looked at him and went, 'Yeah, I think maybe we need one more'. "

This isn't the first time the Basic Instinct actress has praised the Godfather actor as a great kisser, suggesting previously it was because she held De Niro "in such extraordinary high regard".

She said on Watch What Happens Live: "It was (with) the actor that I admired the most. And my whole career … I just wanted to be able to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own.

"There was just so much attached to it, but I was just so madly in love with him.

"He probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been like, 'Oh yeah'! "

Meanwhile, Sharon recently criticised the sex scenes on many TV shows, admitting she often "fast-forward" through them when watching at home.

During an interview on CBS Mornings, she explained: "Often now, when sex scenes come on TV — I fast-forward. I don't want to see it.

"I don't want to have to go through all of this blatant, harsh sexuality. For me, it steals from my own imagination. And I prefer my yearning, mystery, desire. I want to keep that alive inside myself."

Sharon also talked about her own most saucy scene in 1992 thriller Basic Instinct, admitting the movie totally changed her career trajectory but it came at a personal cost.

She explained: "Oh my God, it changed everything ... In many ways, I feel like I wasn't protected and taken care of. And then, in many ways, I feel I was punished for the behaviour of others ...

"There were things that were bizarrely inappropriate. People treated me in ways that were … very cruel and unkind, as if I was some sort of slatternly, vulgar person ... I mean, you know, I played a character — 30 years ago. Like, grow up."

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