PHOTO: Instagram/sharonstone
Sharon Stone has been kicked off dating app Bumble

The 61-year-old actress joined the location-based dating app — which allows female users to make the first contact with matched male users in heterosexual matches — but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake.

Sharon revealed that some users didn't believe she would be using the app and so reported her profile. She took to Twitter begging Bumble to reinstate her.

Sharon wrote: "I went on the @bumble dating site and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive (sic)."

Sharon also shared a picture of the message she received when her account was blocked.

It said: "You've been blocked. We're committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."

Sharon appears to have changed her mind about dating, as last year she insisted she was no longer hoping to find a partner.

The actress admitted she spent many years hoping that one day she would no longer be a single parent to her adopted sons - 19-year-old Roan, 14-year-old Laird, and 13-year-old Quinn - but now doesn't mind staying single because she believes it's "better" for her brood.

She said: "I think somewhere in the back of your mind, you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent. Then, eventually you see, I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone."

And she says that not having a man in her life has allowed her to teach her brood the importance of kindness.

She added: "Now, I sit down and tell them, this is where I have to teach you how to be a gentleman and a man, and we're going to figure that out together. There were times that we thought maybe there would be someone else to help with that, but there isn't. So that's what we're doing now."

