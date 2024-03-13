Sharon Stone names Hollywood producer who pressured her to have sex with co-star to get 'better' performance

Sharon Stone has named the iconic Hollywood producer who pressured her to have sex with a co-star to get a "better" performance from the actor.

The Basic Instinct star, 66, has said the late Robert Evans, who died in 2019 aged 89, wanted her to get intimate with Billy Baldwin, 61, while they filmed 1993's Sliver as he became convinced their real-life intimacy would improve his acting and "save" the movie.

She told The Louis Theroux Podcast: "He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

Sharon added Robert was convinced her bedding Billy — who is now married to 56-year-old singer Chynna Phillips — would give the pair better "chemistry on screen" which he apparently told her would "save the movie".

She added: "The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f*** him and get things back on track.

"And the real problem is that I was such a tight a**."

Sharon also admitted she was frustrated the Sliver team had not listened to her suggestions on whom to cast instead of Billy.

She said: "I didn't have f*** Michael Douglas (on Basic Instinct).

"Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.

"Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to f*** people' business."

Sharon first revealed the situation with Robert and Billy in her 2021 autobiography The Beauty of Living Twice — but didn't name either the producer or actor in the book.

She said in the memoir: "(The producer) walked back and forth in his office… as he explained to me why I should f*** my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.

"Now you think if I f*** him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines."

Sharon added she decided bosses on the film — which earned US$280 million (S$373 million) at the box office despite being mauled by critics — could leave her "out of" the idea, saying: "It was my job to act and I said so."

