Sharon Stone once struck by lightning while ironing

Sharon Stone once got "thrown across her kitchen" after being struck by lightning while ironing.

The 62-year-old actress claims she was knocked unconscious by a fridge after a bolt struck a well and pushed her across the room.

Speaking to Brett Goldstein on his podcast Films to Be Buried With, she remembered: "I was filling the iron with water.

"I had one hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron, and the well got hit with lightning and the lightning came up through the water.

"I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator. I was like, 'Whoa!'"

Fortunately for the former model, her mother was there and woke her up by slapping her awake.

She continued: "My mother was standing there, and my mother just belted me across the face and brought me to.

"I was in such an altered state."

For 10 days after the incident, Stone had to have an EKG (electrocardiogram) to check if there was any electricity surging through her body.

She added: "I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days. It was so crazy.''

It's not the only time Sharon has had a brush with death.

She experienced a huge health scare in 2001 when she suffered a stroke, and was given just a 1 per cent chance of survival because she didn't seek treatment right away. And she has previously urged other women to go to hospital if they experience a "really bad headache".

She said: "If you have a really bad headache, you need to go to the hospital. I didn't get to the hospital until day three or four of my stroke. Most people die. I had a 1 per cent chance of living by the time I got surgery - and they wouldn't know for a month if I would live.

"No one told me - I read it in a magazine."