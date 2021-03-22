Sharon Stone tricked into not wearing underwear in infamous Basic Instinct scene

Sharon Stone says she was tricked into not wearing her underwear in her infamous Basic Instinct scene.

The 63-year-old actress starred in the 1992 film as Catherine Tramell and can be seen in one scene exposing her private area as she crosses her legs in front of Michael Douglas' character Detective Nick Curran and other cops while she is interrogated.

Sharon now claimed that a member of the production team told her to remove her underwear during the scene, but reassured her that nothing would be seen on camera. She then recalled seeing the scene for the first time as she watched the movie "with a room full of agents and lawyers".

In an excerpt from her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice shared via Vanity Fair, Sharon wrote: "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything - I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"

The star continued: "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are b******... it was me and my parts up there."

Sharon also recalled slapping the director Paul Verhoeven across the face before leaving and calling her lawyer Marty Singer to assess her options.

Ultimate, the Hollywood star decided to allow the scene.

She wrote: "It wasn't legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion.

"I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?

"But I did have the choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because after all, I did it."