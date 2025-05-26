Sharon Yang and Michael Miu, co-stars in 1983 cult hit The Legend of the Condor Heroes, reunite

Nostalgia is a powerful ingredient in making the heart feel fond, and this might stir up some fuzzy feelings.

In an Instagram post uploaded on May 24, Taiwanese actress Sharon Yang shared about meeting up with Hong Kong actor Michael Miu. The two were co-stars in the 1983 Hong Kong cult wuxia TV series The Legend of the Condor Heroes, where they played ill-fated lovers Wu Nianci and Yang Kang respectively.

In the caption, Sharon, 67, said: "Meeting with third brother (Michael's nickname), long time no see. I wonder if the Gen Zs of today have watched our 1983 drama The Legend of the Condor Heroes?"

Sharon also shared a drama still of her and Michael, who turns 67 next month, as Nianci and Yang Kang as well as a promotional poster of them with Felix Wong and the late Barbara Yung, who played Guo Jing and Huang Rong respectively.

Fans of the series took to the comments to share the nostalgia they felt upon seeing her post.

One commentor said: "Gen Zs might not be actively watching the series now. But when I was in junior high, I couldn't fall asleep at night until I had watched it!"

Another user remarked: "I don't want to watch any other versions [of the series]. Only yours is the best! The theme song is the best too!"

The Legend of Condor Heroes is a wuxia novel written by Chinese writer Louis Cha with multiple adaptations. Apart from TVB's 1983 adaptation, there was also a Taiwan version in 1988, another TVB version in 1994, and four from China in 2003, 2008, 2017 and 2024.

