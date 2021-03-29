Shawn Mendes' car stolen in house burglary

The There's Nothing Holding Me Back hitmaker and his girlfriend Camila Cabello had their home in Los Angeles broken into whilst the couple were in the house.

The thieves made a quick exit but not before stealing the keys to the G-Wagon and taking the vehicle, getting away in his Mercedes SUV, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Shawn - who has been dating Camila for two years - previously admitted it took five years before he realised he was in love with her.

Watching back a clip from a joint interview the couple did in 2015, years before they became an item, Shawn said: "It's really hard [to watch it back]. I remember that. I didn't even accept that I was completely in love with her.

"Three years after that is when I finally admitted it, and another two years after that was when I decided to do something about it."

The 22-year-old singer recently said dating the Havana hitmaker has taught him to be less afraid of speaking from his heart and more "vulnerable".

Speaking about his feelings, he added: "I realised I had a lot of fear as a human ... to say how my heart was feeling. I realised when it comes to matters of the heart, we don't really have to be experts.

"I thought that I was a pretty open guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.'

"It was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and vulnerable."