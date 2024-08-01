Shawn Mendes to drop new album on Oct 18

Shawn Mendes is set to release his new album in October.

The 25-year-old singer has revealed via social media that his new record, Shawn, draws on his experiences over the past two years.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, Shawn wrote: "Music really can be medicine.

"2 years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So, to be here right now with 12 beautiful, finished songs feels like such a gift. (sic)"

Shawn - who will release his new album on Oct 18 - also thanked his friends and family for the support they've shown him over the last two years.

The singer - who wrote and co-produced the album - said: "Honestly thank god for my friends and family.

"Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you.

"Scott, Mike, Eddie, Andrew, Ziggy, Sylvie, Rachel, Brian, Prash, Sarah, Meghan, Connor, Tony, Aaliyah, mum, dad, Jocelyne, H.O.M, Matty. All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard. And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I really hope you love this album - I do. I really, really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me. (sic)"

The album's lead single, Why Why Why, as well as Isn't That Enough, will be released on Aug 9.

