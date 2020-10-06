Shawn Mendes talks about his 'zombie walks' with girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his "zombie walks" with Camila Cabello.

The couple were photographed in a number of extremely slow strolls in her parents' Miami neighborhood as they quarantined together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1, Shawn, 22, said: "Well, there's this one video of Camila and I, and we're like, walking down the street really slow. We almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead.

"Everyone's like, 'What the heck is going on with them? Are they on drugs?' It's funny because in that moment we were just, pretty overwhelmed by the world. And we were like, 'Oh, man. This is a really hard time. This is scary for everyone.'

“We were just like, 'Let's just walk slow and kind of just meditate and be chill.' It was this really peaceful moment between us, but it's just so funny to see that, watching that video back.

"We were dying, laughing because we literally looked like zombies. But yeah, it was like, 'Guys, you know what? Like, I have a different mug every day. I have a different preference in my coffee mug. I'm sorry.'"

Meanwhile, Shawn also revealed that dating Camila, 23, forced him to be more "emotional and vulnerable" about his feelings.

He said: "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'Oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.'

“It actually was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and being vulnerable."