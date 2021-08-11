Shawn Yue writes emotional letter to his baby born prematurely at 28 weeks

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue took to Instagram to open up about the three months his baby daughter spent in hospital after being born prematurely at 28 weeks.

The celebrity dad wrote an emotional letter to his daughter Celest, who fought for her life in the hospital. Shawn and his wife, model Sarah Wang, even held back the announcement of her birth because they were unsure of their baby’s survival.

Needless to say, the couple went through a very difficult time last year when she was born.

PHOTO: Instagram/ lok666

In an Instagram post shared on Aug 4, he addresses his baby girl directly in a heartfelt letter, sharing two photos of her. One of them was taken back when she was in the hospital, and another was a recent one where she looked happy and healthy sitting in a baby chair.

Shawn wrote: “Daddy’s tears fell the first time I saw you. I was worried for you, and I felt the pain you were going through. You had to go through such a huge challenge from the moment that you were born.”

ALSO READ: Influencer Melissa Koh welcomes second baby but it was a 'bittersweet moment'

He added: “If I could, I would have traded places with you and suffered in your place. In the three months that you were in the hospital, I realised that the heavens were very kind to us as you crossed hurdle after hurdle.”

Concluding his post on a positive note, he wrote: “Today, seeing you happy and healthy makes daddy very happy and relieved. You’re an angel [to] your mummy and I. Love you Celest.”

Shawn’s wife blamed herself for Celest’s premature birth

PHOTO: Instagram/ lok666

Shawn wasn’t the only one who shared their difficult experience.

His wife Sarah also shared that she blamed herself in the past for the premature delivery. She talked about how she felt she might have been too “complacent” during her pregnancy.

But after staying strong in the hospital for three months, baby Celest has finally come home to her parents – safe and sound.

She will soon be celebrating her first birthday with her parents along with her three-year-old brother Cody.

ALSO READ: World's tiniest baby now a healthy 6.3kg, discharged after 13 months at NUH

This article was first published in theAsianparent.