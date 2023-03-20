Shazam! Fury of the Gods has 2 post-credits scenes

As if Shazam! Fury of the Gods can't be even more fun, the directors have left viewers a little treat at the end of it. The new DC movie has two post-credits scene that tease the future of our superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi).

That said, the new DC film universe is going through a transformation at the moment and as we've seen in Black Adam, there's no guarantee that what we see in the post-credits will ever come to fruition. But one can hope.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched the movie!

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The first credits scene comes after the mid-credits. In it we see Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) bicker among each other as they walk down a long winding road.

Harcourt and Economos, as fans would know, are agents who work closely with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and have appeared in The Suicide Squad before becoming part of Peacemaker's core cast.

The two then approach Shazam and attempt to recruit him. Recruit him into what? The Justice… no, not the League, but the Justice Society of America!

It makes sense as in the recent comics, Shazam has a greater link to the JSA than the JLA, and he even makes some jokes about how the Justice League and The Justice Society of America are too similar and suggests new names to better distinguish both supergroups.

Of course, in Shazam! humour, he even makes an Avengers joke.

The Justice Society of America made their DC film debut in Black Adam but seeing how the Dwayne Johnson-led movie is now stripped of its power and cancelled by new DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, we're not entirely sure if we'll see the same characters make a comeback in another movie, or be rebooted with Shazam as one of the founding members.

There's still much to know about what the deal is with The Justice Society of America, but this is an exciting tease.

The second post-credits come after all the credits have rolled at the end of the movie, and audiences might find this familiar, as it it similar to the post credits from the first movie!

In the second post-credits scene, we see Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong) absolutely suffering in prison, after being incarcerated in the first film.

He makes complains about his situation to his unlikely visitor, Mister Mind, a supervillain worm with a robotic voice (director David Sandberg).

When the worm appeared at the end of the first film, audiences assume that the sequel will feature the genius worm, but the producers opted to go into another direction for the sequel instead.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Now that Shazam's nemesis Black Adam has had his own film, and we see Mister Mind, the doors have been thrown wide open for a powerhouse showdown, but given the changes we've see at DC Films, we're not exactly holding our breaths.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods may not be the strongest debut of DC movies for the year, but these post-credits do have some fans looking forward to what's next for this God-powered hero.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.