'She could not walk or stand on her own': Wife of Running Man star Haha opens up about their 3-year-old's rare nerve disease

If she could, this mother would take on the burdens of her child.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Sept 27), Byul, the wife of Running Man star Haha, revealed that she had been occupied tending to their daughter who had suddenly contracted a rare nerve disease.

Byul, a singer and mother of three, said: "I'm providing an update after such a long time. Song (her daughter) was sick.

"Instagram, Byulbitube (her YouTube channel) and my studio album… I couldn't do anything for a while."

Prior to her three-year-old Song falling ill, Byul, 38, had updated her Instagram multiple times a week.

However, her socials came to a standstill recently, with her last Instagram post before this dating back about six weeks.

Haha, 43, and Byul also have two sons, Ha Dream, nine, and Ha Soul, five.

"For a child that's usually very healthy, this happened so suddenly," Byul disclosed. "My family had a very difficult time."

Admitting she had never heard of this particular nerve disease — Guillain-Barre syndrome — prior to this, Byul also wondered why the "smallest, youngest and weakest" in their household had developed this ailment.

The exact cause of the disease remains unknown, although some patients have been afflicted with it weeks after Covid-19, the Zika virus, or other respiratory or gastrointestinal infections.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome include tingling in the feet and legs, muscle weakness and even paralysis.

"I prayed every night that I'd rather be sick and every night I felt my heart breaking over and over again," Byul said.

"However, during the time I was in the hospital with Song, I saw a lot of people who were facing more difficulties than her — there were children lying in pain in the hospital bed."

Stating that she was ashamed of herself, Byul began adding these children to her prayers.

Fortunately, Song "miraculously" recovered and her health is gradually improving every day.

Described Byul: "The sick child who could not walk or stand on her own can now let go of her mother's hand and walk and stand by herself."

Despite her daughter's swift recovery, Byul still holds sympathy for the parents of the children she saw in the hospital and hopes that they may chance upon her Instagram post and update her on their child's situation.

Byul also explained her thought process behind her silence thus far: "During the time when Song was hospitalised, many things were unclear, such as when symptoms of the disease would weaken, and by how much.

"Because we weren't sure, we couldn't tell the people around me... and we didn't want to, either."

With the improvement in Song's condition, Byul said she finally felt comfortable opening up about the experience online.

Apologising to fans and acquaintances for their long absence from social media, Byul shared more of her thoughts on the situation.

"The past month or so has passed like a storm. Was it a dream that Song was sick? I don't even know if it would have been better as a dream, but it is clear that I am grateful to be alive, able to breathe and able to pray!"

Addressing the mothers of children she saw in the hospital, Byul added: "I pray that you will never grow weary and pray that you will never fall… It's a small wish, but I hope that it adds to your strength."

khooyihang@asiaone.com