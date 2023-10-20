'She embodies classic beauty': Joey Wong appears in Nanjing, mesmerising netizens

Classic never expires.

Nearly 20 years after retiring from showbiz, Taiwanese actress Joey Wong still attracts eyeballs wherever she goes, as seen from reports on how some people were mesmerised when they spotted her in Nanjing, China, recently.

In photos shared on Weibo on Oct 18, the 56-year-old was recognised by fans despite wearing a mask, and could be seen giving autographs and taking photos with them.

The caption to the post said: "I'm fortunate to have met Joey, she is kind and gentle."

"When I look at her, my heart just feels at peace. She embodies classic beauty," one user gushed in the comment section.

Quite a few were envious, with one writing: "I'm so jealous, this is Joey Wong. I cried when I saw that you got her autograph."

In another Weibo post sharing photos of Joey, the caption read: "She's in such an amazing state at 56."

Joey has been a goddess in the hearts of many in her era, and one of her most memorable roles is Nie Xiaoqian in the movie A Chinese Ghost Story (1987).

Since announcing her retirement in 2005 with the worldwide release of the movie Shanghai Story, Joey has been residing in Vancouver, Canada, only occasionally sharing updates on her Facebook fanpage and praying at Buddhist temples.

