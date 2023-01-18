'She had a cough for 3 weeks': Getai singer Jessica Hong dies at 51 of lung cancer

Local getai singer Jessica Hong had a persistent cough in June last year and failed to recover even after seeing seven doctors.

Last Sunday (Jan 15), she died of lung cancer aged 51.

Speaking to local media Shin Min Daily News, her friend Xiao Yumin said: "After she had a cough for three weeks, she went to the hospital for a detailed examination and found out that she had stage 4 lung cancer."

Xiao, a 45-year-old private hire car driver, said that Jessica cut back on her work to recuperate and attended chemotherapy sessions, but her health took a turn for the worse in November and December last year.

She found it difficult to swallow and lost weight as a result, and was admitted to hospital on Jan 3.

Xiao added: "I was by her hospital bed when she died peacefully."

A popular getai star of the 1990s and early 2000s, Jessica also performed in nightclubs and managed other getai singers. She was renowned in Indonesia as well, where she would be invited to perform.

She faded from the public eye in 2005 but continued singing getai and performing at funerals infrequently. She also worked as a gas station cashier for a while and took care of her elderly mother on her own.

Xiao said: "Jessica once said before her death that what she couldn't let go of most was her 89-year-old mother," and Xiao reassured her by promising to take care of the elderly woman.

Jessica's wake is being held at Blk 147B Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and she will be cremated later today. Attending the wake were Singapore Artists Association chairman Marcus Chin, and veteran getai singers Huang Bihua and Lim Lai Ying.

