She-Hulk finale introduces Skaar to MCU, but who is he?

Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gave fans the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut of Daredevil, and if you think that’s all the show has to offer, you’ve got it all wrong.

The finale to the Tatiana Maslany-led Disney+ series packed a lot of drama and revelations. The episode built up to the revelation of Todd being the primary antagonist of the series and turning himself into the HulkKing. Emil transforms into the Abomination. Titania shows up again. And then Jen breaks the fourth wall to confront the show’s writer and proposes a different ending.

The ending is then “fixed” to Jen’s liking and the series finally wraps up. But not without introducing Skaar.

Skaar’s MCU debut

One of the final scenes of the She-Hulk finale explained why Bruce jetted off into space in the show’s second episode. Apparently, Bruce left for Sakaar to bring his son Skaar back to Earth. Skaar was introduced at a Banner family dinner, all too casually. Played by Will Deusner, the young Hulk doesn’t say anything, in fact, he just stands there.

Who is Skaar in the Marvel Comics?

Skaar was first introduced to the Marvel comics in World War Hulk #5 (2007). He’s the son of Bruce Banner and Caiera, a member of the Shadow People of Sakaar who becomes Hulk’s wife during the Planet Hulk storyline.

Written by Greg Pak and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan and Aaron Lopresti, the Planet Hulk storyline sees the Hulk exiled to a distant galaxy. His eventual destination turned out to be Sakaar, a savage world dominated by gladiatorial combat among captured alien warriors.

Over the course of the next year, the Hulk found himself a champion of the arena, a leader of a band of rebel warriors against their brutal society, and finally a triumphant ruler of a free Sakaar. Unfortunately, the very shuttle that brought him to the planet caused an explosion that wiped out its capital and everyone on it. (If this sounds familiar, it’s cause it was loosely adapted in Thor: Ragnarok).

During his time in Sakaar, the Hulk met and married a fellow rebel named Caiera the Oldstrong, who died tragically in Sakaar’s destruction… but not before leaving behind two very alive, and very angry, sons.

What are his powers?

Skaar inherited his father’s gamma-powered strength and healing. Though, unlike Hulk, Skaar doesn’t get stronger as he grows angrier.

Skaar also shares his mother’s ability to tap into the Old Power, which allows him to draw energy from a planet’s tectonic plates and even control volcanos. Like his father, Skaar can revert to his humanoid form, where it becomes clear that underneath all that rage and all those muscles, is still a child.

Where will Skaar appear next?

Despite Skaar’s very brief appearance in the She-Hulk finale, fans can definitely expect to see him in future MCU projects. Maybe in season 2 of She-Hulk? Though Marvel has yet to officially confirm a second season.

That said, the father and son Hulk duo may just appear in Captain America: New World Order or even in the rumoured World War Hulk movie? And if history were to repeat itself, we may even see a Hawkeye type of project where Skaar follows in his father’s footsteps and become the giant, green monster that the world needs him to be.

Nonetheless, the possibilities are endless and we hope to see Skaar once more. Hopefully, saying a word or two this time.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.