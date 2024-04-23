'She makes me feel warm and safe': Bright Vachirawit dating Thai singer Nene

They starred in the 2020 boys' love hit drama 2gether and are now dating.

Thai star Bright Vachirawit and singer Nene Pornnapan confirmed their relationship yesterday (April 22) after photos of them holding hands in Japan circulated on social media.

Quoting a statement from his agency Cloud9 Entertainment on X, Bright apologised to fans for "shocking" them with the news.

"We truly had no intention of disrespecting anyone or causing harm. Those who have followed me for a long time know that I always strive to be respectful and true to myself. My focus is always on spreading love and positivity through my work and dedication. I am incredibly grateful for everything that has shaped me into who I am today, and for all the love and support I've received," wrote the 26-year-old.

"Nene is one of the most precious people I've met. She makes me feel warm and safe every day we've been together. I hope you guys will cheer for us."

Hello, my beloved fans and friends,



This is Bright.

I know there is recent news that might have caught you off guard. I just wanted to clarify a few things, especially for my fans who are always so caring and curious about how I am doing—yes, we are really dating. I'd like to… https://t.co/HtTx3jwC1K — bright (@bbrightvc) April 22, 2024

Nene, 26, similarly apologised and thanked her fans in a separate statement on Instagram, adding that Bright is a "warm person".

"We support each other when things are tough and celebrate together when we're happy. Those who have been following me know that I am always honest about my feelings… When we are together, I find myself laughing more, smiling brighter, and feeling unafraid to take risks because I know there will always be someone to accept me, support me, and catch me if I fall," she said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6D8HP-vr6h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Bright shot to fame after 2gether, where he starred as the main lead with Win Metawin. Nene, who was from the Chinese girl group BonBon Girls 303, had a supporting role in the drama.

That same year, Bright was embroiled in a controversy after his then-girlfriend, model Weeraya Sukaram, retweeted a post on X that claimed a virology lab in Hubei housed 1,500 species of animals, including bats, to carry out vaccine tests.

The post further claimed that when the Covid-19 outbreak started, China claimed that America was responsible for the virus but didn't allow foreigners to investigate the possibility of a leak from the lab.

[[nid:680601]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.