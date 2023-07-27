'She nearly flew off the motorbike': Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan reminisce as they celebrate 6th wedding anniversary in Bali

Nearly falling off a motorbike is not typically on the itinerary of a couple's trip, but it happens.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan shared about their recent trip to Bali to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, a place they had previously visited at the start of their relationship. The couple got married in July 2017.

Their first trip to Bali as a couple was not a bed of roses though.

Recalling the incident to reporters, Jeremy, 42, said he tried to start the engine of the motorbike while Jesseca was riding pillion. However, it didn't start and he realised it was because he was pressing on the brake.

He elaborated: "When I loosened my grip on the brake, the bike flew forward. I only remember both my legs swinging in the air. As the impact was too great, Jesseca nearly flew off the bike!"

Thankfully, they — and their budding romance — emerged unscathed from the episode.

Unlike past trips to Bali, they chose not to use motorbikes as their mode of transportation this time. Instead, they walked in order to burn off the calories they got from holiday-eating.

[[nid:631015]]

The 44-year-old actress said she hoped that Jeremy could recuperate from his recent filming for Chinese drama All That Glitters, and also did field research for their spa business.

She elaborated: "Jeremy had a tough time filming for his last drama; not only did he have to go on a diet, he also had to exercise every day, so his whole body is full of injuries.

"In Bali, we sought a different kind of massage nearly every day, which also gave us ideas for our spa business."

In All That Glitters which also stars Desmond Tan and Ayden Sng, Jeremy acts as a muay thai master and thus had to train to look like one in six weeks.

[[nid:627688]]

The couple's new bed and breakfast is currently undergoing renovations and will open in Langkawi in September or October this year. Jesseca's new fragrances will also be in stores in the same period.

Jesseca commented on working as a couple: "We take care of everything as a team, and are responsible for different tasks. I am more hands-on and take charge of decor. My mum will help in managing the Langkawi business. We split the losses and profits."

Jeremy said: "Our goal is to not accumulate debt. We usually spend our money on funds or investments now. "

All That Glitters will air every Monday to Friday, 9pm, on Channel 8 and meWATCH starting Sep 18.

[[nid:640700]]

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com