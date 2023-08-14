S.H.E reunite on stage after 4 years: Why did Ella Chen talk about her pubic hair?

For some women, speaking about their own birthing experiences explicitly in public would be an uncomfortable experience and a major no-no, as it is something private and intimate.

However, Ella Chen spoke boldly about her birthing experience and even pubic hair on stage in front of thousands of fans in Taipei last Friday evening (Aug 11).

The 42-year-old singer-actress had an onstage reunion — the first time in four years — with her S.H.E members Selina Jen and Hebe Tien during the latter's concert at the Taipei Arena last week.

During the concert, Hebe, 40, invited Ella and Selina onstage as the crowds cheered happily for their reunion and chanted their group name.

Speaking about their onstage reunion, Ella said: "I think what is most miraculous is that it is not just the three of us standing together on stage today, we also have our 'Little Cashew'."

Little Cashew is the nickname for 41-year-old Selina's unborn baby boy.

Hebe agreed, adding: "It's three plus one!"

The trio also spoke about Selina's pregnancy with Hebe sharing that Selina had her prenatal care checkup the day before.

"The doctor said that her cervix is still very long, so don't worry about her water breaking on stage," she added, as the audience laughed.

Selina, who is currently eight months pregnant, said: "If my water breaks onstage, don't worry, because there is still a period of time before delivery… so if you see that the stage is wet later on, don't panic, I will slowly make my way to the hospital, it's okay!"

"And here is someone who has experience, so don't worry, okay? I will help," added Ella, pointing to herself.

Hebe recalled that when Ella gave birth to her son Daniel, who is also affectionately known as Jin Bao, she had invited Selina and herself into the delivery room to accompany her.

She said: "We are at the 'floor section', the first row, and I was the first one who saw Jin Bao coming to the world. I saw his dark hair at the top of his head."

Ella, who is known for making randomly bold and funny statements, immediately added: "His dark hair mixed with my dark [pubic] hair."

The crowd laughed and cheered while Selina and Hebe rolled their eyes at her randomness. Ella also laughed embarrassingly and hid her face in her hands for a few moments.

Despite that, the conversation on the topic continues, with Selina asked curiously: "Don't you have to shave at the time?"

Ella said that she didn't as she had chosen a holistic birth approach, which has as minimal medical intervention as possible and trusts the body's natural resources and processes during pregnancy.

She added: "During labour, someone said that they saw the baby's hair, and when I looked down there, I said, 'Where is the hair, isn't that all of mine?'"

As the crowd laughed again, Selina and Hebe hid their faces embarrassingly while giggling.

"Being a mother is great," Hebe said as Selina continued: "Are you not afraid that Jin Bao hears this?"

Jin Bao and Ella's husband, Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai, were reportedly present at the concert too.

"It's okay, he is used to it," replied Ella cheeringly, as Selina and Hebe laughed again.

