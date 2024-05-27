'She should be removed': Japanese model Hikari Mori under fire for allegedly squeezing Shu Qi in Bvlgari event

Is it rude to jostle your way into a photo op? Fans of Shu Qi certainly thought so.

They were left fuming after the Taiwanese star was allegedly squeezed and pushed out of the way by a model at a recent Bvlgari event.

The high-end luxury brand held an event in Rome marking its 140th year and unveiling its Aeterna collection of jewellery and watches recently, and celebrities in attendance included brand ambassadors Shu Qi, Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Hikari Mori.

However, it was Hikari's actions during a photo op with Bvlgari's CEO Jean-Christophe Babin that incurred the wrath of netizens.

Footage from the night shows the 32-year-old trying to stand next to Babin for a photo op, moving Shu Qi — who awkwardly climbs up some stairs to stand next to her — out of the way.

In other clips, when the women are sitting front-row at the fashion show, Hikari can be seen leaning towards Shu Qi, 50, to get into a photo, seemingly squeezing her.

On May 21, Bvlgari's Weibo posted photos showcasing the brand's four global ambassadors — Shu Qi, Yifei, Anne and Priyanka — at the event. Hikari was likely excluded as she is only a Japan ambassador, but fans felt vindicated anyway.

In one photo, only Hikari's arm can be seen as the other women pose with Babin.

On Instagram too, the brand posted photos of the global brand ambassadors, and netizens were pleased with Hikari's exclusion.

"I felt relieved when I saw that the intrusive Hikari Mori was cut off!" a Japanese netizen comment.

Another wrote: "Yes, no Hikari please!"

Nevertheless, Bulgari did post about Hikari on May 25, showing her modelling a necklace from the new collection, but netizens slammed her in the comments.

"She should be removed!" a comment read.

Another read: "How could Bulgari engage such a person as a brand ambassador? She squeezed out the spokesperson (Shu Qi) and stole her limelight."

"Beautiful clothes can't hide the dark side of your heart!" a netizen concluded.

