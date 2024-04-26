'She was one of 11': Bella Astillah knew of woman who posted about affair with estranged husband Aliff Aziz

Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah was not surprised when a woman named Sarah Yasmine accused the former's estranged husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, of having an affair with her.

"I wasn't very shocked when she uploaded the confession as I had already met up with her last week," the 30-year-old told Malaysian reporters at an Eid open house event by Universal Music Malaysia on Wednesday (April 24).

"In fact, she was one of the 11 women Aliff had been seeing behind my back, which I revealed earlier."

She added that she knew of Sarah beforehand as she had planted recording devices in Aliff's car.

"I'm already on my next phase of moving on. I just want to focus on work and to be happy with my children."

Back in March, Aliff, 33, was arrested in Kuala Lumpur alongside his co-star Ruhainies from the drama Terjerat. They were found in the latter's condominium and suspected by Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi) of committing khalwat (an unmarried Muslim couple in solitude).

Bella filed for an expedited divorce after saying that she had given Aliff "many chances", but he refused to grant it in an April 4 hearing. The couple first married in 2016 and divorced in 2019 before reconciling, and have two children together.

On April 22, Sarah uploaded an Instagram post claiming that she was having an affair with Aliff but felt "cheated" to find out he was seeing Ruhainies as well.

She also shared a video where she and Aliff embrace and he kisses her cheek, and alleged WhatsApp messages between Aliff and a contact named NRF, thought to be Ruhainies (whose full name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas).

Sarah, 24, shared that she got "close to Aliff in early January" and they communicated on social media, with Aliff telling her his relationship with Bella was not going well. She claimed they got closer as Aliff asked her for "advice and moral support".

"Aliff began to show me affection and love, and approached me to be in a relationship with him,” she wrote.

Sarah added that she met up with him in February in Malaysia, and their relationship continued while Aliff was shooting Terjerat.

"I was quite surprised when I saw their (allegedly Aliff and NRF's) conversations. It was as if they were in love while he was in a relationship with me. My heart broke for trusting Aliff," she continued.

She added that she was "shocked to see NRF’s plans to win Aliff’s heart from Bella" and claimed that Aliff was trying to protect the latter and "everything he did was under NRF’s orders".

She also apologised to Bella and claimed that she thought Bella knew of "her presence in Aliff's life", even tagging her in a series of Instagram Stories showing more messages between Aliff and NRF.

However, Sarah added in her Instagram post: "To Aliff, of course, I am still with you as I am your girlfriend. I am doing this out of love to save you from all this mess."

Sarah has hinted that the relationship between herself and Aliff has soured since then when she posted another Instagram Story today showing DMs between herself and Ruhainies.

"He can text me personally if he wants to as I have already unblocked him, and you can go to hell," her message read.

She has also blocked Ruhainies on WhatsApp.

