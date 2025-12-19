Sheila Sim calls Dawn Yeoh her 'inspiration' for panicky role in new drama

When in doubt, you can always fall back on your friends - which is kind of what Sheila Sim did.

In a recent interview with Chinese publication Lianhe Zaobao, the local actress spoke about portraying a character whose personality could not be more different from her own.

In Mediacorp's upcoming drama Brighter Days which spans from 1996 to 2026, the 41-year-old plays two roles: as mother Fang Seow Yen and also her grown-up daughter Soh Si Yu. Seow Yen is the submissive wife of James Seah's character, who is indecisive and constantly gets flustered when faced with unexpected situations.

"I'm not like that at all," said Sheila about the role. "I'm more masculine, strong-minded and outspoken. Playing her was really difficult for me. The director kept reminding me to act more panicked."

To aid in her performance, she referenced her friend Dawn Yeoh, her co-star in the 2025 drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

"She is my inspiration because she is a very animated person. I just met her yesterday, which further solidified my understanding of my role - so when depicting Seow Yen panicking, I would just think, 'What would Dawn do?'"

A multi-generational drama series also starring Romeo Tan, Felicia Chin, Priscelia Chan and Jeffrey Xu, Brighter Days begins with the 1996 friendships between a devoted housing officer and his tight-knit neighbours. Thirty years later, their children reunite, rekindling old bonds and unearthing unhealed wounds.

Sheila, James, Romeo and Felicia will take on dual roles in the drama as parent and their grown-up child. It is scheduled to air on Channel 8 and Mewatch in August 2026.

