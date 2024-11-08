Sheila Sim shares photos of shaved head and hair transplant journey for 'prominent bald spot'

Sheila Sim has undergone a two-day hair transplant procedure.

The local actress-model revealed on Instagram yesterday (Nov 7) that she had a prominent bald spot on the top of her head which she was getting hair grafts for.

"These were my thinning area and bald spots that were usually covered up with hair fibres," the 40-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story, showing a lack of hair on the crown of her head and her hairline.

In another Instagram Story, she showed the entire back of her head to be shaved and numerous red puncture holes where the donor hair follicles were extracted and transplanted.

"What I did today. 1,601 grafts," her caption read.

Other videos show the grafts being placed into her hairline, their new "home sweet home" and Sheila giving a mid-procedure update while having a meal.

Today, Sheila shared an Instagram Story of herself from the family car, wearing a beanie as her husband and daughters sent her off to the clinic for day two of the procedure.

She let her audience know the aftermath of the first day: "I woke up this morning and the painkillers must have worn off because the last time I took it was last night.

"Very, very slight pain, I wouldn't say that there's none. But last night I had to sleep almost at 45 degrees so I wasn't lying down, so I feel a bit tired."

She gave her discomfort level about a three to four, out of 10 presumably.

In an Instagram post, Sheila thanked her doctor and medical team and shared a photo of herself after the second day, with her head bandaged. She also shared more photos of her previous bald patch.

"In the photos I've shared, you can swipe right to see the prominent bald spot I've been dealing with," she wrote. "While I've previously posted on Instagram, I always relied on apps to conceal these areas.

"Being tall has been somewhat advantageous as the thinning spots aren't immediately noticeable to others. However, when seated, the secret I've been carefully hiding on the crown of my head becomes visible."

Sheila added that "addressing my hair loss has been both exciting and nerve-wracking" but she is confident she had made the right decision going for the hair transplant with the clinic.

"I look forward to sharing my transformation journey with you all in the coming months," she wrote.

