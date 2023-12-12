S.H.E's Ella Chen skips drama premiere, gets accused of being a diva on set

She's a Mandopop star but was she a diva?

Ella Chen of the girl group S.H.E reportedly behaved like one during her latest drama Dr. Lifesaver.

It all started when the 42-year-old and her fellow lead actor Wang Shih-hsien were both conspicuously missing from the show's gala premiere and press conference recently.

According to Mirror Media, Shih-hsien, 55, was filming in Tainan and couldn't take time off to attend the event.

Ella also claimed to have had other commitments but had reportedly told members of the production crew that she found it odd to be there without the other lead.

An insider told Mirror Media that Shih-hsien "couldn't accept" that he had been used as an excuse by her to skip the premiere, and was angry.

The report also claimed that Ella was a diva on the set of the medical drama, making various demands after accepting the role.

While some of it, like asking for a stunt double for dangerous scenes, was not deemed excessive, the singer-actress allegedly asked for a better hotel than her co-stars and was particular about filming hours and the distance of the filming location from her accommodation.

Ella also reportedly kept her distance from the rest of the cast while they filmed Dr. Lifesaver in Chiayi City.

While members of the cast went for dinner together after work, Ella would reportedly turn them down to rest in her hotel room.

Dr. Lifesaver stars Shih-hsien as Du Le-sheng, a doctor who left his illustrious medical career behind after becoming disillusioned by an accident that killed his girlfriend and mentor 20 years ago.

Now working as an emergency medical technician in his hometown of Chiayi, he runs into fellow doctors Xu Minan (Ella) — who has been posted there so she can take care of her parents who live nearby — and Li Zhi-hao (Alex Ko), who gets transferred to the local general hospital as its deputy director.

As Du realises that he must rejoin the medical community to change the system, the mysteries behind the accident from two decades ago resurface.

