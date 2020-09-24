S.H.E's Ella Chen wants to livestream her upcoming surgery

At a press conference for her upcoming concert in November, the Ella Show, Taiwanese artiste Ella Chen casually revealed that she has a 4cm lipoma on her back.

A lipoma is a benign tumour of fat tissue and is generally soft to the touch and painless.

The 39-year-old singer told Taiwanese media that she only made the discovery during physical therapy, which she went for because she felt pain in her back after working out.

People have told Ella about the growth on her back before and she thought it was just something caused by the soreness in her neck and back.

However, an ultrasound by her doctor confirmed the lipoma diagnosis. But Ella doesn't seem to be bothered by it for now as she's focusing on the training and preparation work for her concert.

She laughed: "When I found out it was a lipoma, I was quite happy. I will definitely livestream [the surgery]. I love watching videos of people popping pimples, squeezing blackheads, and digging out earwax."

The only concern is that the lipoma will grow bigger and that it might cause the surrounding muscles to tighten, which will lead to some soreness and pain.

Ella also said she'll probably go for surgery to remove it after her concert is over in November.

When asked if her husband noticed any symptoms, she replied: "My husband is also very busy and he didn't notice the growth. Of course, he's concerned about me, but he also suggested that I go for the surgery after I'm done with the show because he's worried that if there's a wound from the surgery, there might be a lot of things I can't do."

