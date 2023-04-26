'She's taking roles from actors': Patti LuPone on Kim Kardashian being cast in American Horror Story

Patti LuPone "does not like" that Kim Kardashian has been cast in American Horror Story.

The 42-year-old reality star has landed a part in the upcoming 12th season of the hit FX anthology series by Ryan Murphy, which will see her star alongside Emma Roberts but Broadway legend Patti - who played Joan Ramsey on earlier episodes of the show - expressed her disdain by referencing the lyrics to Noel Coward song Mrs. Worthington as she claimed that Kim's casting will "take away" an opportunity from actors.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her: "You don't like it, do you?"

Patti - who has held leading roles in musicals such as Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard and Les Miserables during her decades-long career - lamented: "No I don't! She's taking roles from actors. Excuse me, excuse me, Kim - what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington!"

Kim and Emma's roles are not known at this time, but Kim will be a leading lady for the first time in a role "crafted specifically for her", series creator Ryan Murphy explained to Variety.

The season is titled Delicate and a promo clip teases: "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate."

Former Nickelodeon star Emma, 32, who has had multiple roles on the show since 2013, wrote on her own page: "This summer... Kim and I are delicate."

Halley Feiffer is the showrunner for series 12. Kim has previously made cameos in How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls, and Ocean's 8.

She also appeared in the 2008 parody flick Disaster Movie. FX is a subsidiary of Disney, which has a partnership with her reality show 'The Kardashians'.