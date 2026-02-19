Shia LaBeouf addresses Mardi Gras arrest after release from jail

Shia LaBeouf has addressed his Mardi Gras arrest with a brief social media message hours after being released from jail.

The 39-year-old actor known for roles in Even Stevens and Holes, was detained on Tuesday in New Orleans and charged with two counts of simple battery following a brawl during Mardi Gras celebrations.

He appeared before a judge that afternoon and was released from Louisiana's Orleans Parish Prison.

Breaking his silence on the incident on Wednesday (Feb 18) he posted on X: "Free me."

Shia also shared a close-up selfie showing himself smiling in black sunglasses, draped in purple, gold and green necklaces associated with the Mardi Gras festival.

The post marked his first activity on the platform since December 2025, when he shared an image of a large back tattoo depicting his and former partner Mia Goth's three-year-old daughter, Isabel.

According to the Daily Mail, Shia walked two miles to the Mardi Gras parade route after leaving prison and stopped at the VooDoo Mart to buy clothes to change into.

He was later seen drinking beer as he rejoined the crowds.

Employees at several bars told The Hollywood Reporter the "inebriated" actor had been "terrorising" the city since last week.

Footage circulated online appeared to show Shia being punched in the street and later treated by paramedics.

His arrest comes amid reports about his personal life.

Page Six reported his relationship with Mia Goth, 32, ended quietly last year.

It is unclear whether Shia and Mia, who had been together on and off since 2012, are divorced.

The pair share their daughter, Isabel, who is three.

Shia has previously spoken publicly about struggles with sobriety.

Following his court appearance on Tuesday, he returned to the festivities in New Orleans.

According to reports, he has recently moved to Louisiana to be closer to family members, while Mia continues to live in Los Angeles.

No further statement has been issued by Shia beyond his social media post.

Shia rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel's Even Stevens before moving into film with roles in Holes and the Transformers franchise.

He has since taken on independent projects, stage work and performance art, while publicly confronting legal issues and struggles with sobriety.

