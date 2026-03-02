Shia LaBeouf arrested again on battery charges

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again.

Just over one week after his Feb 17 arrest, the Megalopolis actor was rearrested and charged with an additional misdemeanour count of simple battery on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, the new battery charge is related to his initial arrest during a Mardi Gras celebration, where he was charged with two counts of battery for allegedly striking an unidentified victim multiple times.

LaBeouf's attorney Sarah Chervinsky, said that the 39-year-old actor voluntarily turned himself in at the Orleans Parish jail after learning that a new arrest warrant had been issued.

She said: "No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 (S$127,000) in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanour incident. Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure."

He posted a bond of $5,000 and was released from police custody.

During the original Feb 17 incident, LaBeouf was arrested on two counts of misdemeanour battery following an alleged altercation at Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

After his arrest, the New Orleans Police Department told People: "At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted.

"Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. A staff member attempted to eject LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive.

"Multiple people attempted to hold him down - he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave - but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim's upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person - punching him in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

Shia was ordered to enrol in substance abuse treatment, undergo drug testing and post a $100,000 bond as conditions of his release.

However, he has claimed that he doesn't need rehab.

In an interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, posted on YouTube, he said: "My behaviour [was] b*******. I gotta deal with that. Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I'm just not into it. I don't think my answers are there. I just don't … I genuinely don't. If I genuinely did, I'd go.

"I don't think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem, and I'm gonna address it … I think I have a small man complex. I think it's something that has to do with anger and ego more than my drinking.

"That's where I'm at now on my journey, and I'm trying to navigate it. I'll figure it out."

It was recently revealed that Shia and Mia Goth - who have been together on and off since 2012 and welcomed a daughter in 2022 - secretly split last year.

[[nid:730684]]