Shin Hye-sun on filming Mr Queen, the new K-drama everyone is talking about

Looking for something new and lighthearted to watch? Peep the latest buzzworthy K-drama that’s got everyone talking about — Mr. Queen. If you’re convinced that this is just another old period comedy-drama, then think again.

Aside from its historical set up that dates back to the Joseon era, the series is rife with several modern-day pop culture references that make it relatable to the younger audience.

PHOTO: Viu

In its early run, the plot follows Queen Kim So-yong of Joseon (played by Shin Hye-sun) and Jang Bong-hwan (starring Choi Jin-hyuk), a modern-day chef at the prestigious President’s Blue House. Though centuries apart, they both encounter a near-death experience at the same time, causing their souls to switch bodies.

Eventually, the show shifted its focus and is now firmly rooted in the past at the end of episode 6. As Chef Bong-hwan finds himself trapped in the queen-to-be’s body and struggling with identity issues, he attempts to discover more about her identity — only to end up getting caught in a complex royal drama that threatens to break the kingdom’s peace.

Besides it being witty and comical, this drama offers a momentary escape from the harsh reality that we’re all facing during this pandemic. And, we’re not surprised that the series has also been enjoying steady popularity since the airing of the first episode.

So before you get started on the show, here are a few things you should know about Mr Queen and the star of the show, Shin Hye-sun.

Shin Hye-sun's role in Mr. Queen

PHOTO: Viu

“Mr. Queen is a drama about how the soul of the cockiest man in Korea ended up being trapped in the body of a queen from a past dynasty due to an unfortunate incident, and what happens between her (the queen) and her two-faced king from thereon.

I played the role of Kim So-yong, a character that combines the spirit of the Joseon Dynasty’s medieval era and vigorous man Jang Bong-hwan from modern day South Korea, who lived with strict discipline.”

Her first impression of Kim Jung-hyun (who plays King Cheoljong)

PHOTO: Viu

“My first impression of him was that he is someone who is sweet and kind, and also is probably someone who I’ll be able to work very well with. Our chemistry onset was marvelous and I depend on him a lot when we’re filming.”

Who she would switch souls with

PHOTO: Viu

“There is nothing I’d want to change. I’m experiencing enough “changes in my soul” while filming the drama, so just experiencing it this way now, is enough. Just thinking of changing souls sounds complicated and would make my head spin. Therefore, I would like to live my whole life with the same soul and body.”

Acting as a female who had the soul of a male inside her

PHOTO: Viu

“Whatever it is, I am a female playing a male character, and therefore have put a lot of thought into how I can go about playing it to my best.

''However, rather than trying to show the difference between women and men, I think I approached playing my character by expressing the difference between So Yong and Bong Hwan’s personalities and character traits.”

How similar Shin Hye-sun is to her character

PHOTO: Viu

“I feel that I am someone who is very easygoing and I enjoy things that make me feel comfortable. When it comes to being shy in front of people we aren’t close with, I think we both are similar.

''I tend to be quiet when I’m in a situation I’m unfamiliar with. When it comes to situations that I’m comfortable with, I’m pretty similar to Bong Hwan. I don’t like being in situations that frustrate me, and I don’t think I’m as adaptable as Bong Hwan is.”

Her first historical drama

PHOTO: Viu

“Every single scene was a challenge for me and was equally difficult. Despite that, I did try my best to have fun during the filming and did go through the filming in a very pleasant atmosphere.”

Things she would like to do given the chance to return to the Joseon Dynasty

PHOTO: Viu

“If I get to travel back into the Joseon era, I would like to take a walk down the markets of that period. I do enjoy visiting the various markets when I travel, and they really seem to interest me.”

5 things she would bring to travel to the Joseon Dynasty

PHOTO: Viu

“Heat pack, toothpaste, mobile phone, ramyeon (Korean instant noodles), and chocolate.”

Mr Queen is now streaming on Viu, with new episodes every Sunday and Monday.

This article was first published in Her World Online.