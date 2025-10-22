Shirley Kwan reportedly in stable condition after weeks in hospital

Retired Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan is said to be in a stable condition after weeks of hospitalisation, reported Hong Kong media on Tuesday (Oct 21).

The 59-year-old has been receiving medical care after she was admitted to the intensive care unit for emergency treatment earlier this month and was said to be in critical condition.

While her illness was not revealed, earlier reports had suggested there was an issue with her heart.

According to On.cc, her family is reportedly planning to transfer her to a private hospital for recuperation and told her friends she won't be taking visitors.

Her 23-year-old son Kwan Chunyin, who's based in the US, had flown down to see her after hearing of her hospitalisation. He was also seen visiting her on Tuesday.

Shirley, who rose to fame in the 1990s and is best known for her song Happy Are Those in Love (1989), moved to Canada in 2002 after she got pregnant out of wedlock. She disclosed in 2014 that her son's father is a religious teacher from Bhutan.

She announced her retirement from the entertainment industry in 2020.

[[nid:724272]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com