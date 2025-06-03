Shirley Manson "doesn't care" if she is cancelled, because she's had a "great career".

The Garbage frontwoman has never held back with her opinions, and while she would "feel guilty" that she has "messed s**t up" for the band if she was ostracised from society, the star would rather go through life being "true to who I am as a human being".

She told NME magazine: "If you cancel me, you cancel me. I've had a f***ing great career. I really don't f***ing care.

"If you cancel us, I'll feel guilty that I've messed s**t up for my band, but I'd much rather be true to who I am as a human being, how I was raised by a family I'm very proud of."

Garbage recently dropped their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which features more tunes about love than Manson has ever penned before.

She said: "I've never really written about love very much. I always think it's been written about by people a thousand more talented than me.

"I'm just not a romantic person, really. After my mum died and then Veela [Manson's dog], I realised I had to touch love somewhere, somehow.

"I've got an amazing marriage and I love my husband so much, but I also realised that in order to move on through a different passage in my life I had to reach out to find all the different types of love: The world, nature, the ocean, friends, my bandmates, my family.

"I want to ignite that love. Like a torch when the world feels dark, I need to find all the hands that I can hold. My go-to is usually indignance, so I realised I had to come at things from a different perspective this time around or I would drown in my own negativity."

The 58-year-old star has hinted she might try to "get even better" at penning songs about love going forwards.

Asked about her future, she said: "Maybe I'll get even better at writing about love.

"How could I have not allowed this fire to run in parallel to the rest of my life? How could I have been so blind to it? How could I have wilfully not tuned into that force?"

