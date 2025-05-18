'Shocked and disappointed': Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese says band fired him

Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese claims he has been fired from the band.

The 52-year-old rocker - who joined the group in 2023 after the death of Taylor Hawkins - said he was "shocked and disappointed" to be giving his marching orders.

He wrote on Instagram: "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed.

"But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJuQb14u09w/?hl=en[/embed]

Freese joined the group - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee - in May 2023.

His appointment was revealed during a livestream featuring cameos from other famous drummers including Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crue.

He had previously played drums for Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer and Guns N' Roses.

Taylor was just 50 years old when he passed away on March 25, 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were set to perform later that evening.

