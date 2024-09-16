Shogun, Hacks claim top honours at TV's Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES — Historical epic Shogun won the prestigious best drama award at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept 15), and Hacks upset favourite The Bear to win best comedy as Hollywood celebrated the best of television.

Shogun, a sweeping story about political machinations in 17th-century Japan, also won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Hacks, about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, was the surprise winner of best comedy series, which awards pundits believed was close to a lock for the second season of restaurant tale The Bear.

Netflix's Baby Reindeer, a chilling story about a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.

The Bear won three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting, yielding only to Jean Smart who claimed her third trophy for her starring role as an ambitious stand-up comic on Hacks.

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor on The Bear. White portrays Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.

"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labour strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for The Bear. She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance on Hacks.

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.

Schitt's Creek stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.

"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the Only Murders in the Building star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked that the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services."

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

[[nid:701595]]