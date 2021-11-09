Shonda Rhimes has written 8 different endings to Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes has written eight different endings to Grey's Anatomy.

The 51-year-old screenwriter has revealed that she's been agonising about various different endings to the long-running medical drama - but she's struggled to really commit to any of them.

She told Variety: "I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times.

"I was like, 'And that will be the end!' Or, 'That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

Shonda previously handed the showrunning reins to Krista Vernoff, meaning she might not actually be able to decide on the TV drama's final scene.

She explained: "Am I going to be the person who decides like what the final scene is? I don't know!"

Krista, 50, recently revealed that she has numerous ideas in mind for the ending of Grey's Anatomy.

And the screenwriter admitted that she's still weighing up a number of different scenarios for the characters.

Krista told the At Home with the Creative Coalition podcast: "I have something percolating in my mind. And the percolating changes.

"I had some ideas percolating during the first seven seasons - I used to pitch things to Shonda and she'd go, 'That's a season eight idea.' Meaning, that's the final-season-of-the-show idea. And now, we blew so far past season eight, we're in season 18.

"So your idea of where the characters are going to end changes each year. Every year, I never know if I'm writing the last season of the show, literally. I percolate new ideas every year. If we ended it this year, what would it be?"