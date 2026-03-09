Shots fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday (March 8), and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21 pm Sunday (5.21am SGT, Monday) and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that "approximately 10 shots" had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property's gate.

