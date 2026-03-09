Award Banner
Shots fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

Rihanna poses on the red carpet as she leaves after the screening of the film "Highest 2 Lowest" Out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 09, 2026 3:21 AM

A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday (March 8), and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21 pm Sunday (5.21am SGT, Monday) and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that "approximately 10 shots" had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property's gate.

