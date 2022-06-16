'Should be at least M18': Lightyear's NC16 rating in Singapore sends internet buzzing

To infinity and beyond.

Many of us would have internalised Buzz Lightyear's iconic phrase from watching the Toy Story series as a child.

The current generation of kids, however, might not have that same experience.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Tuesday (June 14) that the 2022 spin-off film Lightyear will be rated NC16 in Singapore.

The agency added that the film contains "some depictions of a female lead character and her partner starting a family and going through different milestones of their lives".

It is the first children's animated film to be given an NC16 rating in Singapore over LGBTQ+ content.

The news trickled onto various social media sites causing quite a buzz among local netizens.

"Why is it only NC16? Should be at least M18, or cut out that scene then can PG," one netizen suggested.

Movies with LGBTQ+ content have generally been given either an M18 or R21 rating by IMDA.

The Marvel movie Eternals was M18 while romance films such as Call Me By Your Name and Love, Simon were given an R21 rating.

Some netizens were pleased with IMDA, mentioning that the NC16 rating for the film is a "good and sound decision".

"Good move. Disney crossed the line. Should just leave the children out of this," one Facebook user said.

However, the general tone flipped to one of disappointment on Wake Up Singapore's Instagram post.

On June 14, the alternative news site called the decision to give Lightyear an NC16 rating a joke.

In the comments section, one Instagram user felt that IMDA's decision stung that little bit more as it was made during Pride Month, a time dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices and support of LGBTQ+ rights.

On a Reddit thread posted on the same day, the same sobering vibe continued.

"Yes, because clearly the LGBTQ characters succeeding in milestones of life, doing things like starting a family is not for children to see, if not they will choose to be LGBT too," one Reddit user sarcastically said.

Another Reddit user did their best to give the breaking news a positive spin.

Others attempted to put IMDA's decision in context by mentioning how other nations are reacting to the release of this movie.

While there has been no official statement from the movie's distributor in Malaysia, local news publication The Star understands that the film will not be played in Malaysia.

As for Indonesia, the film is conspicuously absent in Indonesian cinema listings, reported Coconuts.

Lightyear is banned in the Middle East, making this the fourth time the region has clamped down on a Disney film.

Actor Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the movie, did not hold back on his criticism of those who reacted negatively to the film.

"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs.

"I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human," the 41-year-old said in an interview with Reuters.

Lightyear opens in Singapore on June 16.

