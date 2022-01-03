Show Lo makes official return to showbiz 20 months after scandal but Taiwanese host Linda Chien may not

Second chances are important and one scandal-stricken celebrity is slowly making his way back into the spotlight.

He was caught in a cheating scandal and exposed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow in April 2020, but Taiwanese singer Show Lo is back in business after some 20 months.

First, he released a new song and music video Trap Game back in November. And most recently, he made an appearance at Hualien County's New Year concert on Dec 31, 2021, where he performed to an enthusiastic crowd cheering for him.

The once-disgraced singer went on social media on Jan 1 to share his thoughts about his comeback performance. Upon receiving the invite to perform at the concert, he said he felt both worried and nervous and wasn't sure how the crowd would react to him.

However, he heard the cheers when he was introduced and it was like "a weight lifted off my chest and I feel like I'm home".

He wrote: "When I saw someone crying in the audience, [I realised] there are people waiting for me. The tension and anxiety disappeared for a moment, and I was touched. Although there are still tears, today, I want to present my best side and not disappoint everyone's acceptance and expectations."

Conversely, the other party embroiled in the scandal — Taiwanese host Linda Chien, or better known as Butterfly — seems to have left showbiz and is content with life.

According to reports, her former boyfriend, singer K.Swo, said that she was very emotionally affected by the scandal and he would often send her funny videos to cheer her up. The pair still remains friends after their break-up.

He claimed that Linda said she is doing well and is getting used to her life away from showbiz and the spotlight.

"I don't think she can get over this," he reportedly told media, adding that Linda just wants to live life peacefully without any interruptions and has given up on the idea of returning to showbiz.

