Shrek 5 is in the works.

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri is working alongside DreamWorks to revive the hit animated franchise - 13 years since the release of the last film Shrek Forever After.

Chris has revealed that the original cast, which includes Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy, are all "anticipated" to return for the new movie.

The film producer told Variety: "We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

Chris has worked on The Super Mario Bros. Movie and explained that a similar creative process will be carried out for the return of Shrek.

The 63-year-old producer said: "It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honour those core elements.

"And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that."

The Puss in Boots movies have proved to be successful spin-offs to the Shrek series and Chris supports Eddie Murphy's stance on Donkey getting a standalone movie.

He said: "It's evidence of his strong enthusiasm for a role that he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks. I found that comment to be very exciting."

Eddie revealed earlier this year that he would jump at the chance to return to the franchise.

He told ETalk: "I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.

"You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, 'They should have done a Donkey movie.' Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't as funny as the Donkey."