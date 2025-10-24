Shu Qi to attend SGIFF in November to celebrate directorial debut film Girl

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi will be attending the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) to celebrate her directorial debut film Girl.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced at the Singapore Media Festival preview yesterday (Oct 23) that the 49-year-old will be making an appearance at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre with returning festival ambassador, local actress Rebecca Lim.

Speaking in a recorded clip shown at the event, Shu Qi said: "I am honoured to have my directorial debut film Girl as the opening film at the SGIFF, so I will also meet everyone in Singapore on Nov 26 and 27.

"From the completion of filming in 2024 to attending various film festivals this year, I am thankful to everyone for their love and support and have also heard various voices and feedback. I look forward to meeting everyone."

Girl is a coming-of-age film set in the late 1980s, centering around Lin Hsiao-lee (Bai Xiao-ying), an introverted girl whose quiet and secluded life changes when she meets a new friend Li-li (Lin Pin-tung). With her lively and carefree nature, Li-li embodies the dreams Hsiao-lee suppressed.

However, Hsiao-lee's aspirations are challenged by her mother's past, trapping her in a cycle of despair as she struggles to find her way between her family legacy and her desire for a free life.

The 12th Singapore Media Festival, which will be held from Nov 26 to Dec 7, celebrates Asian media that empower, inspire and connect and includes four partner events — SGIFF, Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) and Nas Summit.

IMDA's Marketing and New Media director Veronica Yong said during the media preview: "At IMDA, we've always believed in building a globally competitive media ecosystem, one that empowers talent and drives innovation.

"This year's festival reflects that commitment, and each of these efforts reinforces a very simple belief — when we empower creators, we grow industries; when we connect ideas, we strengthen communities; and when we nurture talent, we expand Singapore's creative footprint."

SGIFF

The 36th edition of SGIFF will be held from Nov 26 to Dec 7 with a lineup of over 120 films from more than 45 countries. The festival will also feature the world premiere of local comedy Sandbox, documentary At Home With Work and actor Qi Yuwu's directorial debut short film Cendol.

Singaporean filmmaker Michael Kam's indie film The Old Man And His Car, which stars actors Lim Kay Tong, Richard Low and transgender actress Kristin Tiara, will also be shown at the festival.

SGIFF Programme Director Thong Kay Wee said yesterday: "The festival is committed to making world-class cinema accessible to wider audiences in Singapore, breaking down barriers to engage in bold, thought-provoking works. Beyond screenings, SGIFF continues to be a platform for initiating necessary conversations, using film as a lens to explore pressing social, cultural, and human issues."

The festival will also present the Cinema Honorary Award to India-born Canadian film director and screenwriter Deepa Mehta, who is known for her film trilogy Elements — Fire (1996), Earth (1998) and Water (2005), recognising her exceptional and enduring contributions to Asian cinema. She will be the first female director to receive this award.

The Screen Icon Award, which recognises performers whose artistry has shaped the storytelling landscape across the region, will be given to South Korean veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung, who is known for her performance in films including Woman of Fire (1971) and Minari (2020), the latter of which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2020.

Thong shared that to honour her achievement, SGIFF will host an exclusive session with Yuh-jung as she reflects on her artistic journey and the evolving landscape of Asian cinema.

The second red carpet event at the festival will be held for Indonesian film This City Is A Battlefield, where filmmaker Mouly Surya and the lead actors Chicco Jerikho, Ariel Tatum and Jerome Kurnia will be attending.

Other partner events - ATF, SGCC, Nas Summit

ATF, which is held from Dec 2 to 5, will spotlight micro-dramas this year. With the genre rapidly gaining popularity globally, the forum will feature a lineup including a keynote session, panel discussion and a masterclass by digital content company COL Group.

The event will also bring together content from over 60 countries and regions and welcome major platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, iQiyi and Viu to forge connections and explore collaborations.

The leaders dialogue during the event will also feature speakers from global media leaders and industry giants including Astro, TikTok Korea, DreamWorks and Swedish-Latvian filmmaker Matiss Kaza, whose animated film Flow won Best Animated Feature Film at the 2025 Oscars.

SGCC will be held from Dec 5 to 7 this year, where fans can meet over 40 global and local pop culture icons, including Pink and Red Power Rangers Erin Cahill and Jason Faunt, Ultraman, Godzilla and illustrator Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, who is known for his comic book covers for Batgirl, Supergirl and Harley Quinn.

The event will also include the Bandai Card Game Fest which will host six major tabletop tournaments, a Pokemon Trading Card Game Zone and Monopoly Singapore Championship. Local competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo will also go head-to-head with world competitive eaters to devour local fried rice at the Zermatt Food Challenge at Creators Con.

Nas Summit, held on Dec 1 and 2, focuses on content creation using artificial intelligence, where over 40 sessions of panel conversations will be led by global and regional personalities, including magician and entrepreneur Julius Dein, local actress Jeanette Aw and Nas Daily CEO Nuseir Yassin.

