Sia files for divorce from husband

Sia has filed for a divorce from Daniel Bernad.

The 49-year-old music star recently separated from her husband after two years of marriage, and she filed for a divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 19), according to People.

The Chandelier hitmaker — whose real name is Sia Furler — has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

The court documents also reveal that she quietly welcomed her third baby, and her first with Bernad, on March 27, 2024.

Sia — who adopted two teenage boys back in 2019 — is now seeking legal and physical custody of their baby boy. However, she is open to visitation rights for her estranged husband.

Sia legally married Daniel in December 2022 and had an intimate, candlelit ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2023. Only six guests were invited to the ceremony.

Sia hasn't publicly commented on the arrival of her third child but she previously revealed she adopted two teenage sons in 2019.

She told SiriusXM in 2020: "I actually adopted two sons last year.

"They were both 18 — they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

Despite this, she acknowledged that their adaptation process hadn't been straightforward.

Sia — who was married to Erik Anders Lang between 2014 and 2016 — shared: "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other.

"But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

