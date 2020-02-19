Sia has 2 albums in the works

Australian singer Sia performs on the main stage at the 'Sziget' Island Festival in the Hajogyar (Shipyard) Island of Budapest on August 15, 2016.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The singer of Chandelier apparently has two albums that are ready for release.

Asked by her fans about her plans for 2020, Australian musician Sia reportedly announced that she has two albums in preparation which will probably come out after the release of her film Music.

Sia also added that several collaborations were also in the pipeline, and we now know that musician is planning to share some studio time with BTS to cut a track that will feature on the forthcoming album by the South Korean boy band.

Music was announced at the Venice Film Festival in 2015.

Initially planned for October 2019, release of the film has been postponed until December 2019, reports NME.

The British music website adds that actress Kate Hudson and dancer Maddie Ziegler, both of whom regularly appear in Sia videos, are involved in the project along with Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia's most recent album Everyday Is Christmas was released in 2017.

The following year, the musician formed the group LSD with the American producer Diplo and the British musician Labrinth. Their debut album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present ... LSD was released in April 2019.

Last January, Sia released the song Original, which also features on the soundtrack of the film Dolittle, a new adaptation of the classic series of children's books with Robert Downey Jr.

