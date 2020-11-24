'Siang ka pager?' What can Jack Neo and the cast of The Diam Diam Era share about these 1980s items?

Pager? Videotape? Telephone card? What about the school concession card for public buses?

AsiaOne invited Jack Neo and several cast members from the new local movie The Diam Diam Era on a trip down memory lane to see if they can recognise these items used in Singapore back in the '80s. Watch our video and find out how much they remember!

The Diam Diam Era is the third instalment in Jack's Long Long Time Ago series. Set in the 1980s, it explores social issues and iconic moments in Singapore's history, such as adapting to the new government policies and the shift from kampung homes to HDB flats.

The film focuses on Ah Kun's (Mark Lee) son Yong Xin (Danny Lee) and Zhao Di's (Aileen Tan) youngest son Shun Fa (Richie Koh).

The Diam Diam Era premieres in cinemas on Nov 26, 2020, and it's rated PG13 for some coarse language. Click here for the movie screening times!

