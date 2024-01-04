Sienna Miller gives birth to baby girl

Sienna Miller has given birth to a baby girl.

The 42-year-old actress — who already has Marlowe, ten, with actor Tom Sturridge — recently welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Oli Green, and the couple have been spotted out and about in London with their newborn daughter, MailOnline reports.

Sienna first revealed her growing baby bump back in August, and she discussed her latest pregnancy with Vogue in December, when the actress confirmed that she was expecting a baby girl.

Sienna also revealed that she had been battling her own prejudices about being an older mum.

She told Vogue: "I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby, to show I'm in on the joke."

Sienna proudly showed off her baby bump in September, when she wore a two-piece ensemble to Vogue World in London.

The actress subsequently confessed to feeling anxious about her bold fashion choice.

She said: "I was nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring.

"I was like, I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life. It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that."

Prior to that, Sienna revealed that she froze her eggs in order to future proof her fertility.

The 'Edge of Love' star admitted that she felt under pressure to have more kids while she still could.

Speaking to ELLE UK magazine in 2022, Sienna explained: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in [their 30s] — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

