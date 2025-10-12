Sigourney Weaver meets Disney about new Alien movie

Sigourney Weaver has met with Disney about a new Alien movie.

The 76-year-old actress first starred as Lt Ellen Louise Ripley, the lone survivor of the doomed ship Nostromo, in the original 1979 science fiction horror film and went on to reprise the role in three more Alien movies.

Although she has not played the part on the big screen since 1997's Alien: Resurrection, she revealed she is considering returning to the franchise based on 50 new pages of a new script she has seen from producer Walter Hill.

Speaking at New York Comic Con, she said: "Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages where Ripley would be now, and they are quite extraordinary. I don't know if it's going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox, Disney, or whoever it is now. I have never felt the need [to reprise the role]. I was always like, 'Let her rest, let her recover.' But what Walter has written seems so true to me as very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind.

""I think it's a very strong first 50 pages. I'm thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.

"It would not be running around airshafts, it would be a very different kind of Alien. Scary, of course, the Alien does show up, inevitable. But I love what he's done with the character. He really gets her strength and her anger and her humour, and it's very hard to write, and surprisingly hard to write Ripley."

Producer and screenwriter Hill, 83, has produced all of the movies in the Alien franchise, including last year's Alien: Romulus.

He also received screenplay credits on 1986's Aliens and 1992's Alien 3.

