From Simei to Marina One: Romeo Tan gets atas pad in CBD

Local actor Romeo Tan has traded in his HDB flat for an atas unit in Marina One Residences.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram last Friday (May 1) to make the announcement with a picture of his home keys and another of him looking out from his balcony.

His news was met with congratulatory messages from local artistes such as good friend Elvin Ng, Michelle Chong, Sheila Sim, Hong Huifang, Rebecca Lim, and Ben Yeo.

Former full-time Mediacorp artiste Apple Hong said in jest: "Congrats... will be a most crowded Condo Guard (sic) house in Singapore (after CB)."

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Romeo lived in a four-room flat in Simei with seven of his family members, including his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece. He also shared a room with his brother since young so he didn't have much privacy. As his home was too far from Mediacorp's recording studios at one-north, Romeo also stayed over at Elvin's semi-detached house occasionally because it's more convenient.

The Chinese daily reported that Romeo has yet to renovate his unit. He revealed in the comment section on Instagram that he'll have a housewarming party once the circuit breaker is over.

According to reports, the price of a unit at Marina One Residences starts from $1.67 million.

