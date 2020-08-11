Simon Cowell almost left paralysed after breaking his back in accident

Simon Cowell has advised people to read the manual before riding an electric bike for the first time after he broke part of his back in an accident.

The 60-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Saturday (Aug 8) to undergo a six-hour surgery, after falling off his new electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, California, and he was almost left paralysed after he broke his back in three places.

Speaking for the first time since the accident, the entertainment mogul tweeted to thank the nurses and doctors who looked after him and gave "some good advice" to anyone with a new bike.

He wrote: "Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

"I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He added: "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon."

Kelly Clarkson - who was judged by Simon when she appeared on, and won, the first series of American Idol - has stepped in to temporarily replace him on America's Got Talent (AGT).

Kelly said in a statement: "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"

Kelly will join Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara for this week's live episodes, which will air on Tuesday (Aug 11) and Wednesday.

Simon was with his son Eric, six, and his partner Lauren Silverman's teenage son Adam when the accident occurred.

And he reportedly missed damaging his spinal cord by one centimetre, with a source explaining: "It was a really, really bad fall - but he's very lucky to have escaped with the injuries he has. Had he damaged the spinal cord he could have been looking at life in a wheelchair, but thanks to the doctors he is hopeful of making a full recovery."

A spokesperson for Simon said: "Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike while testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight. He's under observation and is doing fine."

It was previously claimed that he could face months of recovery.

A source claimed: "It was a long surgery, they had to fuse his bones and implant a rod. But thank goodness he's going to be okay and will have a few months of recovery."

And while Simon needs a lot of time to rest and recuperate, he is already trying to do some work.

A source told the Mail Online: "He's in good spirits and knows he had a lucky escape and that this could have been worse. He's been walking around already, obviously he has to be careful, which is expected considering surgery was only one day ago. Simon has even been working yesterday and also today he's been on emails on his iPad since early morning."